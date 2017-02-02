Man Killed In Abandoned House Fire In South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man was killed in a fire that swept through an abandoned home in South Los Angeles, firefighters said Thursday.
The blaze was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Griffith Avenue near 29th Street.
Upon their arrival, firefighters located workers from a nearby business using sledgehammers to gain entry to the residence.
Crews removed plywood and steel security bars that covered the windows to the 98-year-old building.
An unconscious man was found inside one of the bedrooms.
Paramedics transported him to a hospital where he was listed in grave condition, and later died. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Firefighters said a woman managed to escape from the home with minor injuries. She declined treatment at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The flames were extinguished within 16 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.