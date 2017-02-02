LAPD Chases Stolen Car Into East LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man surrendered Thursday after a short but wild pursuit out of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck Division area.
Police say the pursuit of the white four-door Honda Accord started at about 9:45 a.m.
The chase primarily took place on the northbound 5 Freeway and into the Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles area.
The suspect sped around rush hour traffic, at one point driving in the emergency lane and squeezing between two cars with a police SUV just behind him. He also blew through a freeway exit, where a police officer was waiting with a spike strip.
The chase ended in East Los Angeles and the suspect was taken into custody at 10:13 a.m., according to police.