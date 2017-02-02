Emmy-Winning Producer Found Guilty Of Attempted Murder

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An Emmy-winning television producer was found guilty Thursday of attempted murder following the stabbing of his Studio City tenant.
Deputy D.A. Elan S. Carr said Andre Salamán Bautista, AKA Andre Bauth, 38, was found guilty of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with allegations that he used a knife and caused great bodily injury.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 22,
Bautista faces 13 years in state prison for stabbing then 23-year-old Clayton Haymes in September 2015.
Bautista stabbed his tenant in the chest after the victim laughed when the defendant said he would win five Academy Awards, according to testimony during the trial.
According to evidence presented in court, Bautista had previously written and starred in an independent movie about a landlord who killed his tenants.