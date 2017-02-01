Police: 2 Troy High Students Plotted Shooting ‘Bigger Than Columbine’

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) – Two Troy High School students have been taken into custody on accusations they plotted a school shooting, police announced Wednesday.

The two 16-year-olds were arrested on charges of making criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Fullerton Police Department reported.

According to police, the two suspects were overheard Tuesday night at a Troy High athletic event plotting to “shoot up” the school. A witness told police the suspects discussed various types of guns and described the shooting plot as being “bigger than Columbine,” referring to the 1999 school shooting that left 13 innocent people dead.

The witness snapped a photograph of the two students and contacted the Fullerton police school resource officer for Troy High.

Fullerton police, along with Fullerton Joint Union High School District and Troy High School officials began an investigation. The students in question were identified and arrested Wednesday, police said.

Authorities determined that the suspects had made statements similar to the ones that were overheard Tuesday night. Investigators also found evidence that the suspects had conducted internet research on “school shooting topics, including weaponry” as recently as Tuesday.

Parents told KCAL9 that the school notified them of the situation Wednesday night.

“Some of us got texts and some of us got voicemails to know there was an issue,” parent Rochelle Simkins said.

The suspects have been booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall. Their names have not been released because of they are juveniles. Anyone with information on the case should call FPD at 714-738-3156.