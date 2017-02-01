Man Armed With Baseball Bat Robs Teenage Girl ‘To Feed His Family’

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com) — Help is needed Wednesday to identify a man who robbed a teenage girl with a baseball bat for “money to feed his family.”
Torrance police say the robbery happened in front of a Chase Bank, 2121 Torrance Blvd., on Nov. 9, 2016 at about 10 p.m.
The man forced the victim, a teenage girl, to withdraw $500, telling her “he needed the money to feed his family”, Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris said.
Surveillance videos caught images of the robbery as it happened. The man, wearing a black Adidas cap and a brown jacket, was armed with what appears to be a metal bat. In one image, he is holding the girl by the head with one hand as she covers her face with both her hands.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the robbery can call the Torrance Police Special Investigations Division at (310) 618-5709.