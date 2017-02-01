5 Carjacking Suspects Arrested In Chino Hills Following Pursuit

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Deputies Wednesday searched for one of six carjacking suspects who fled after leading authorities on a pursuit through Los Angeles.
The chase began around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when two women and three men were caught carjacking a woman in the 800 block of Greycliff Avenue in La Puente.
Police said the suspects used a bat to hit the victim before fleeing from the area. She is expected to survive her injuries.
At one point during the pursuit, the suspects drove the vehicle backwards along the 71 Freeway.
The chase terminated near Euclid and Merrill avenues in Chino Hills.
Four of the suspects bailed from the vehicle on foot. They were quickly detained at the scene.
One of the men hid under a trailer for about two hours. A K-9 officer eventually bit the suspect, which led to his surrender.
At this time, the sixth suspect remains at large.
CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported the ages of the suspects remain unclear.
The motive for the incident remains under investigation.