Beyonce Announces She Is Expecting Twins

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In a photo clad only in a bra and ruffled satin underwear, against a backdrop of lush flowers, Beyonce announced that she and her husband Jay-Z are expecting twins.
“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” Beyonce wrote alongside the image posted on Instagram. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”
In the photo, Beyonce is cradling her already prominent belly. She and Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, already have a daughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy.