Beyonce Announces She Is Expecting Twins

February 1, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Jay Z, Twins

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In a photo clad only in a bra and ruffled satin underwear, against a backdrop of lush flowers, Beyonce announced that she and her husband Jay-Z are expecting twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” Beyonce wrote alongside the image posted on Instagram. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

In the photo, Beyonce is cradling her already prominent belly. She and Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, already have a daughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia