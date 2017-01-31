Whittier Man Accused Of Dumping Elderly Father With Dementia In UK

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — In November 2014, a fire destroyed a house on Janine Drive in Whittier. The home is still red-tagged and boarded up. But it served as a clue to help solve a mystery in England.

On Nov. 7, 2015, an elderly man with an American accent was spotted wandering the streets in the British city of Hereford.

He was not able to reveal to police information about himself because he had dementia, according to BBC Panorama.

Police plastered his photo all over the news, asking the public to help identify him.

“We’ve taken his fingerprints. We contacted all the police forces in the U.K.,” Sgt. Sarah Bennett of West Mercia Police told BBC Panorama. “We just need to find out more about him, where he’s from, who he is.”

British investigators contacted the national crime agency and Interpol, checked missing persons databases in the U.K. and abroad and contacted Canadian and U.S. authorities, but to no avail.

Eventually, BBC helped find out that the mystery man’s name is Roger Curry and traced him to the burned house in Whittier.

According the British news network, authorities in Los Angeles County are trying to determine if Curry’s son, Kevin, flew his father to Britain and ditched him.

“He kept telling us that he couldn’t find a place to take him. It didn’t seem right to me,” said neighbor Jerry Maiques.

He said he called police once when he spotted the elder Curry wandering in the yard confused and dehydrated, and the son’s stories didn’t always add up.

No one answered the phone number CBS2’s Erica Mandy found for Kevin Curry, who has a criminal history.

The BBC reported he worked hard to avoid reporters for weeks.

“Did you dump your father in England Kevin? Take your mask off and speak properly,” a reporter asked him on camera as he was walking away.

The mystery may have been solved. But the answers left people around the world stunned and dismayed about how a son could have abandoned his ill father overseas.

According to reports, the elder Curry was flown back to California and is now in a care facility in the L.A. area.