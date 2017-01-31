1 Shot At Crenshaw High School; Search For Suspect Underway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police Tuesday were searching for a gunman after a shooting at Crenshaw High School, authorities said.
Paramedics responded to the 5000 block of S. 11th Avenue just before 8 a.m. and transported one gunshot victim, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.
It was unknown whether the victim was a student.
Police say the shooting occurred off campus and that victim may have run onto school grounds.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.