1 Shot At Crenshaw High School; Search For Suspect Underway

January 31, 2017 8:09 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police Tuesday were searching for a gunman after a shooting at Crenshaw High School, authorities said.

Paramedics responded to the 5000 block of S. 11th Avenue just before 8 a.m. and transported one gunshot victim, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

It was unknown whether the victim was a student.

Police say the shooting occurred off campus and that victim may have run onto school grounds.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

