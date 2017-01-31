Police: 2 Shot Dead In Irvine Home, Suspect In Custody

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) – Police say two adults were shot dead in an Irvine home Tuesday afternoon and a suspect is under arrest in the case.
The shooting occurred at approximately 1 p.m. at a home in a cul-de-sac in the 1400 block of Crystal Circle. Officers arrived to find the victims dead at the scene. According to Irvine police, the two victims were residents of the home.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Nolan Pele, was arrested at the scene. The relationship between the victims and the suspect was not immediately confirmed. Irvine police said the shooting may have been precipitated by a domestic incident. A motive was not disclosed and no names were released.
A neighbor told CBS2 the home where the bodies were found was occupied by a man and his two sons.
“They’ve lived there for about 15 years,” neighbor Joyce Dale said. “It’s a father with his two adult sons.”
Immediately following the shooting, nearby Greentree Elementary School was placed on lockdown.
Homicide detectives remained at the home Tuesday evening conducting their investigation.