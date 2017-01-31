Landslide Leaves Hollywood Hills Neighborhood In The Dark

January 31, 2017 4:54 AM
Filed Under: Landslide, Mudslide

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Cleanup efforts were underway Tuesday in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood due to a landslide that left several hundred residents without power.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Laurel View Drive.

Three homes were directly affected and a total of five homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Hundreds of residents were left without power after the hillside collapsed.

Mud damaged power lines and buried at last one vehicle.

At one point, the backyard of one of the residences slid down the hillside, crossed Laurel View Drive, and went into the front yards of two other homes.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, it remains unclear when power will be restored to all customers affected by the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia