Landslide Leaves Hollywood Hills Neighborhood In The Dark

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Cleanup efforts were underway Tuesday in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood due to a landslide that left several hundred residents without power.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Laurel View Drive.

Three homes were directly affected and a total of five homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Hundreds of residents were left without power after the hillside collapsed.

Mud damaged power lines and buried at last one vehicle.

At one point, the backyard of one of the residences slid down the hillside, crossed Laurel View Drive, and went into the front yards of two other homes.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, it remains unclear when power will be restored to all customers affected by the incident.