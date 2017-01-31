Five Juveniles Lead Officers On Chase After Car Jacking, Authorities Say

CHINO (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say five juveniles took a woman’s car by force in the La Fuente area and led them on a pursuit Tuesday night.
Sheriff’s deputies searched for the vehicle and caught with it in the Diamond Bar where the driver was going at high speeds at times.
The chase eventually went on side streets and ironically ended with a crash at an abandoned youth correctional facility near Euclid Avenue in Chino.
Five youths bailed from the car at around 10 p.m. Two were taken into custody at around 10:15 p.m.