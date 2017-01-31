Covered California Enrollment Deadline Extended

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The deadline to enroll in Covered California has been extended to Saturday for people who have already started the application process.
With consumers rushing to obtain health insurance before the promised repeal of Obamacare, Covered California officials say consumers attempting to enroll by Tuesday’s deadline have four more days to complete their enrollment.
“Experience tells us that people wait until the last day to sign up for health insurance, and we do not want to leave anyone behind,” Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California, said in a statement. “Health care is so important, and people should not miss this opportunity to get coverage if they get caught up in a wave of last-minute shoppers.”
Enrollment is available at CoveredCA.com. Consumers can also enroll over the phone by calling (800) 300-1506.