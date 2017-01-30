Woman Arrested In Connection With Fullerton Arson Fires

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — A 33-year-old woman was being held on suspicion of setting fires that destroyed five cars and damaged five others in Fullerton, authorities said.

Maria Angel Dejesus Rios is being held Monday on $407,500 bail after being arrested in Buena Park, Fullerton police said on Twitter.

Arson Suspect Arrested pic.twitter.com/HvE9tNmLg3 — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) January 29, 2017

The cars were damaged Friday in what authorities believe was an intentionally set blaze at a Fullerton apartment building. The fire broke out about 1:45 p.m. Friday at 1321 S. Vine Ave., Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus said.

The vehicles were “completely destroyed” and five others were “damaged from the heat,” Radus said.

Rios is scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday at Central Jail Court.

A motive for the alleged arson was not released by police.

