Placentia Man Arrested On DUI Charges For 9th Time Since 2011

January 30, 2017 10:43 PM
Filed Under: Drunken Driving, DUI, Placentia

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A Placentia man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday evening, marking his ninth such arrest in the past six years.

Just after 6 p.m., Placentia police officers responded to the 100 block of South Lakeview Drive to find car that had crashed into an electrical box. According to police, the car was on top of the box with live wires underneath.

The driver, 52-year-old Derek Stacy Haskayne, was arrested at the scene on multiple DUI counts. Prior to Sunday, Haskayne had eight DUI convictions dating back to 2011, police said.

Because of the number of prior arrests, he now faces felony DUI charges including driving on a suspended license, driving a vehicle without a court-ordered breathalyzer and violation of DUI probation.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail without bail due to his probation hold, police said.

