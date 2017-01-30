Officials To Discuss Decades-Old Slaying Of Righteous Brothers Singer’s Ex-Wife

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities will hold a news conference Monday to discuss details about how familial DNA was used to solve the 1976 killing of the ex-wife of The Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Karen Klaas, 32, dropped off her 4-year-old child by her new husband at day care on Jan. 30, 1976, and went to her home in Hermosa Beach.

Neighbors became concerned when they could not contact her, and notified authorities.

Klaas was found dead inside her home.

She had been strangled, beaten and raped.

A man was seen leaving her home around the time of her murder, but the killer was not found.

Klaas’ husband was ruled out as a suspect.



