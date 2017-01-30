Driver Of Short High-Speed Chase Crashes In Commerce

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — A driver in a grey Ford Focus led police on a high-speed chase that began in Boyle Heights Monday night.
The pursuit began at about 10 p.m. when Los Angeles police officers tried to pull the female driver over for reckless driving.
She refused to stop and took off. The chase went on the 710 and 5 freeways.
It ended about 10 minutes later when the driver slammed into two cars at Telegraph Road and Camfield Avenue.
She surrendered without incident.
The people in the other vehicles were not seriously hurt.