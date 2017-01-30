Bus Driver Gets 2 Years In Prison In Death Of Student With Special-Needs

January 30, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Bus Driver, Prison, Special Needs, Student Death, Whittier

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver has been sentenced to two years in prison in the death of a 19-year-old special-needs student left aboard a hot school bus in Los Angeles County.

The district attorney’s office says 37-year-old Armando Abel Ramirez of Rialto was sentenced Monday for felony dependent adult abuse resulting in death.

Student Hun Jun “Paul” Lee was found on the floor of the bus in a Whittier bus yard on Sept. 11, 2015, a 96-degree day.

According to the prosecutor, Ramirez was a substitute driver for the bus that transported Lee, who could not verbally communicate.

Ramirez believed Lee got off the bus in the morning but didn’t check the rear of the bus at the end of the first half of a split shift.

Lee was unresponsive when Ramirez returned.

