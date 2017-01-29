Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – January 30

This week, one month ends and we usher in another. Before January is over, start your week with a storytelling event in Tustin or a French-inspired art exhibition in Laguna Beach. Then, the new month kicks off with three things that are celebrated during February each year: Valentine’s Day, the Chinese New Year and the Super Bowl. Don’t forget to pay a visit to Disneyland to catch their new electrical parade.

www.martysbarandgrill.com Marty’s Bar & Grill14401 Newport AvenueTustin, CA 92780(714) 544-1995 On Mondays, head down to Marty’s Bar & Grill in Tustin. While the bar is a happening spot during football season, as they air Monday Night Football games, there is plenty to do now that football season is coming to a close as well. Every Monday, Marty’s offers free pool. Come in with your friends and play to your heart’s desire or team up with strangers for one of the bar’s challenge games. Available all day long, it’s easy to pair playing pool with some happy hour specials. Before 7 p.m., visitors can get discounts on domestic and imported pints, well drinks and house wines. They also offer a menu filled with appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, desserts and more.

www.lcad.edu Laguna College of Art + Design Gallery374 Ocean AvenueLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 376-6000 Though it will run until February 19, this week is an opportune time to visit the Laguna College of Art + Design’s own art gallery to check out “A Sojourn in France.” Students and professors that took part in the college’s 2016 summer abroad program in France have provided original works for the exhibit. Led by Betty Shelton and Dr. William Havlicek, the trip gave students the chance to draw and paint French displays of natural beauty, art and architecture. The reception will take place this Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. Artists showcased include Brad Neal, Claire Kairalla, Lani Emanuel, David Amaral, Hyatt Moore, Lisa Mansour, Veronica Khristov, Rachel Sigal and more.

www.disneyland.com Disneyland Resort1313 Disneyland DriveAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 781-4565 The dazzling Electrical Parade returns to Disneyland after a 20-year hiatus. Originally started in 1972, the spectacle spent many years thrilling audiences in California before also gracing the streets of Florida’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland’s neighbor, California Adventure. Now back to celebrate 45 years of the iconic procession, local audiences can enjoy floats and dancers adorned with half a million sparkling lights. The parade kicks off with Engineer Goofy piloting a train, pulling Mickey and Minnie behind. Other beloved characters will take part are Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Snow White and her dwarves, Pinnochio and Pete’s Dragon. The 20-minute parade will appear nightly, but only until June 18 so catch it before it’s gone.

www.lagunaplayhouse.com Laguna Playhouse606 Laguna Canyon RoadLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 497-2787 Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early this year with “Love Letters” at the Laguna Playhouse. The limited engagement kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. Starring Wendie Malick and Dan Lauria, the performance tells the story of Melissa and Andrew, who exchanged letters for 50 years, detailing every aspect of their lives from marriages and careers to personal triumphs, despairs and personal secrets. Their written love affair is presented intimately, with each of the cast members seated, reading from the script—or, really, the “letters.” Get a little lost in the magic of love and mystery as the most romantic holiday of all approaches. Tickets start at $51.

www.monarchbeachresort.com Monarch Beach Resort1 Monarch ResortDana Point, CA 92629(949) 234-3200 Monarch Beach Resort’s Galentine’s Party celebrates Valentine’s Day early this year and offers a chance for the ladies to get together and honor their friendship with an evening of pampering. Held in the resort’s incredible Miraval Life in Balance Spa, the event will be hosted by Deborah Lippmann, celebrity manicurist and jazz musician. Watch her live jazz performance while enjoying appetizers and cocktails. The Galentine’s Party will also include express nail services, hot tools hair styling at Drybar and a swag bag full of goodies for each guest. Stop by the resort’s New American restaurant, Stonehill Tavern, for a late dinner afterward or take a stroll with your girls along the nearby coastline. The party, which will run from 5pm to 8pm, costs $65.

www.pacificsymphony.org Segerstrom Center for the Arts600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787 The Pacific Symphony has partnered with the South Coast Chinese Cultural Association and Irvine Chinese School to present the 2017 Lantern Festival. Now in its second year, visitors can stop by Segerstrom’s concert hall for a free family-friendly festival filled with culture. In China, the 2,000-year-old festival takes place about two weeks after the Lunar New Year, when locals illuminate lanterns to celebrate the reunion of family and express best wishes for the future. The symphony’s event will include live traditional music, Chinese folk dance lessons, riddles and tasty food. The concert hall lobby will be decorated with lanterns created by local students, master artists and seniors in the community, but guests can create their own lantern during the festival as well.

www.redbarandlounge.com Red Bar and Lounge17900 Jamboree RoadIrvine, CA 92614(949) 225-6757 The biggest football game of the year will take place today, with an all-you-can-eat tailgate party held in its honor at Hotel Irvine’s Red Bar and Lounge. A $15 cover charge will grant entrance to the party, where guests can munch on a buffet of appetizers like chips and guacamole, chicken wings and bratwurst. Aside from snacks, beer will be sold for $2 as well. Gather together to yell “touchdown!” as the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. The bar’s booths can be reserved in advance for larger groups, and the event starts at 2 p.m.—well before kick-off. You can also visit our list of the Best Places To Watch The Super Bowl In The Inland Empire for additional venues.



