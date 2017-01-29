4 Hurt In Arleta House Fire

January 29, 2017 9:17 PM
Filed Under: Arleta, House Fire

ARLETA (CBSLA.com) — Four people were injured, three of them burned, in a house fire Sunday night in Arleta, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The blaze inside a home at 13762 Glamis St. was reported about 5:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three people suffered burns and were hospitalized, LAFD said. A fourth person was treated at the scene. Their ages and genders were not released.

It took 59 firefighters about 22 minutes to extinguish the blaze, the fire department said. A nearby home also sustained minimal damage, the fire department said.

An LAFD arson team was investigating the cause of the fire. A financial estimate of the damage was not confirmed.

