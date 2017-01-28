Neighbor Dispute Leads To Double Homicide In Chino

CHINO (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a dispute between neighbors in Chino led to a double homicide.

Two adult males were shot and killed at the Four Seasons Mobile Home Park Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m.

The shooting took place in the 5900 block of Riverside Avenue.

The names of the victims were not released pending notification of next of kin.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene but was apprehended by Ontario Police.

Chino Police said the suspect “was known” to the victims.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Chino Police Department (909) 628-1234.