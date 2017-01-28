Massive Tree Topples Mere Inches From Mission Hills Home

January 28, 2017 9:36 AM

MISSION HILLS (CBSLA.com) — High winds toppled a large tree in Mission Hills that narrowly missed a home on Saturday.

The tree left a gaping hole in the lawn of the home, located in the 14900 block of Chatsworth Street.

Neighbors say they heard a roar as the tree fell onto the lawn. The home, however, was not struck.

“If it had fallen another two feet to the right, it would have just been over. We wouldn’t have had a living room,” said Alexander Powell, the homeowner.

Powell moved into the home in November.

“I’m not happy about the mess, but fortunate that it’s not my home,” she said.

The tree did fall atop a vehicle, though the extent of the damage was not known.

No one was hurt.

