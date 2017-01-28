Dodgers Sign Former Mets Slugger Ike Davis To Minor League Deal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — First baseman Ike Davis and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a minor league contract with an invitation to the team’s spring training camp in Arizona.

Davis played eight games last June for the New York Yankees. His last full year in the majors was 2014 when he split time with the Mets and Pirates, hitting .233 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in a combined 427 plate appearances.

The Dodgers said Friday that Davis will join 21 other non-roster invitees next month in Glendale, Arizona, including infielder Charlie Culberson, outfielder Tyler Holt, reliever Brandon Morrow and catcher Bobby Wilson.

Davis’ best year came in 2012 even though he got off to a slow start after contracting valley fever. He ended the 2012 season with a .227 batting average but hit 32 home runs (5th in he league, and 90 RBIs. His defense was equally stellar. He had a fielding percentage of .994.

In addition to playing for the Mets, Yankees and Pirates, Davis has also played for the Oakland A’s.

Davis turns 30 in March. He will play for Israel in the upcoming WBC.

Ike’s dad, Ron Davis, pitched in the majors from 1978-88 for the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, LA Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

