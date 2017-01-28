Dodgers Sign Former Mets Slugger Ike Davis To Minor League Deal

January 28, 2017 8:17 PM
Filed Under: Ike Davis, LA Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — First baseman Ike Davis and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a minor league contract with an invitation to the team’s spring training camp in Arizona.

Davis played eight games last June for the New York Yankees. His last full year in the majors was 2014 when he split time with the Mets and Pirates, hitting .233 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in a combined 427 plate appearances.

The Dodgers said Friday that Davis will join 21 other non-roster invitees next month in Glendale, Arizona, including infielder Charlie Culberson, outfielder Tyler Holt, reliever Brandon Morrow and catcher Bobby Wilson.

Davis’ best year came in 2012 even though he got off to a slow start after contracting valley fever. He ended the 2012 season with a .227 batting average but hit 32 home runs (5th in he league, and 90 RBIs. His defense was equally stellar. He had a fielding percentage of .994.

In addition to playing for the Mets, Yankees and Pirates, Davis has also played for the Oakland A’s.

Davis turns 30 in March. He will play for Israel in the upcoming WBC.

Ike’s dad, Ron Davis, pitched in the majors from 1978-88 for the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, LA Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017  CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia