Candlelight Vigil Planned At LAX In Protest Of Trump’s Refugee Ban

January 28, 2017 3:41 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A candlelight vigil has been planned at Los Angeles International Airport in protest of President Trump’s order banning refugees from certain Muslim countries.

The Service Employees International Union in California is among the groups scheduled to attend the vigil.

It will get underway at 5 p.m. Saturday.

This comes amid Trump’s decision to suspend the nation’s refugee program for four months, the Associated Press reported.

Protests have been held at airports nationwide in opposition of the order, which also imposes a 90-day ban for all immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim majority nations, according to AP.

