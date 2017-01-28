17-Year-Old Arrested For Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed 63-Year-Old Woman In Victorville

January 28, 2017 10:30 PM
VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) —  Sheriff’s Deputies and Police in Victorville have announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male believed to have been responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m.at Seventh Street in the marked crosswalk at Lorene Drive.

The suspect — an Apple Valley resident — was driving north when he allegedly hit the female pedestrian, 63.

San Bernardino County Fire and and Sheriff’s personnel arrived on scene. The victim, a Victorville resident, was transported to Victor Valley Global Medical Center where she died.

Victorville deputies, assisted by a sheriff’s department helicopter, conducted an extensive area check and located a vehicle that matched witnesses description of the hit-and-run vehicle.

The 17-year-old male driver was found in the vehicle and detained by deputies.

The teen was also reportedly under the influence. He was arrested and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of drugs causing great bodily injury or death and hit-and-run causing great bodily injury or death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Wallace or Deputy Dekeyrel at the Victorville Police Station (760) 241-2911.

