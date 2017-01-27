Music Producer Accuses Rapper Of Home Invasion Robbery

TARZANA (CBSLA.com) — A rapper known as Chief Keef faces criminal charges Friday in connection with a home invasion robbery at a Tarzana home.
Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Cozart, was accused by his former music producer, Ramsay Tha Great, of entering his home with several others while armed and taking valuables.
@chieffkeeffsossa now if I was a celebrity I wouldn't come personally jump a person with you five friends and a Ak 47 that's just dumb your famous ……… now I'm taking everything from you . U really just fucked up dude coming to my house with your phone in your pocket with the location on…….. yea I'm pressing charges on yo ass. You a fucking low life mf niggas out here tryna do positive shit and you still on some goofy Chicago shit . We'll see u in court ⚖️💳
The 21-year-old Chicago rapper was detained at his Tarzana home with at least two other men Thursday.
At least two men broke into a home in the 5100 block of Otis Avenue on Jan. 19, brandishing rifles, and robbed the victim, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Ramsay Tha Great posted an image of himself on Instagram last Friday to say the rapper and others broke into his home and took cash and a Rolex. He had visible injuries, including a black eye, and wore a neck brace in the image.
Cozart was booked into the LAPD Valley Jail late Thursday night. As of Friday morning, he was free after posting $500,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s online inmate records.