Man Dubbed ‘Panty Bandit’ Sentenced To Nearly 3 Years In Jail

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man dubbed by police as the “Panty Bandit” was sentenced Friday to two years and eight months in jail, the LA County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Deputy D.A. Ranna Jahanshahi said Carlos Oliva, 35, of Canoga Park pleaded no contest on Jan. 6 to three felony counts of second-degree commercial burglary.

According to authorities, Oliva burglarized a series of adult and lingerie stores.

Oliva on Friday also agreed to pay restitution to the victims of nine additional burglary and attempted burglary counts which were dismissed as a result of a negotiated plea.

Between January and September 2016, the defendant burglarized or attempted to burglarize 12 adult or lingerie stores in the West San Fernando Valley. Many of the burglaries were committed on the same dates against different victims and some victims were burglarized more than once during this period, the D.A. said.

Oliva always stole the same type of property — women’s panties or adult DVDs, according to the D.A.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Topanga Station.