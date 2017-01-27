$15K Reward Offered For Murder Suspect Wanted In East LA

January 27, 2017 5:07 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, Murder, Reward

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — City officials offered a $15,000 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of a 31-year-old man in East Los Angeles.

According to police, Andrew Ruben Fierro was fatally shot around 10 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2014, in the 200 block of North Arizona Avenue.

Fierro’s family said he was parted outside a relative’s house, waiting for his wife and kids, when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

He was subsequently struck by gunfire.

Paramedics transported Fierro to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia