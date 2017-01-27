$15K Reward Offered For Murder Suspect Wanted In East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — City officials offered a $15,000 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of a 31-year-old man in East Los Angeles.

According to police, Andrew Ruben Fierro was fatally shot around 10 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2014, in the 200 block of North Arizona Avenue.

Fierro’s family said he was parted outside a relative’s house, waiting for his wife and kids, when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

He was subsequently struck by gunfire.

Paramedics transported Fierro to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.