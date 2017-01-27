Acclaimed British Character Actor John Hurt Dies At 77

January 27, 2017 6:52 PM
Filed Under: John Hurt Actor, Obit

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  — The Mirror, a British newspaper, is reporting the death of legendary character actor John Hurt.

The actor, perhaps most known for playing the title role in “The Elephant Man,” was 77.

He most recently starred on the big screen as a a priest who gives counsel to Jackie Kennedy after the assassination of President Kennedy in “Jackie.”

The actor had been reportedly battling cancer.

Hurt is survived by his fourth wife, Anwen Rees-Myers, according to the Mirror. They were married 12 years.

The actor first came to fame more than five decades ago in 1966’s “A Man For All Seasons.”

His other credits include the “Harry Potter” series, “Doctor Who,” “Midnight Express,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “Alien,” “Hellboy,” “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and “History of the World, Part 1.”

Sir John Hurt was knighted by the Queen in 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia