1 Injured In Alhambra Officer-Involved Shooting

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA.com) — One person was wounded Friday evening in an officer-involved shooting in Alhambra.

No officers were injured.

Police were responding to a domestic violence call in the area of Palatine Drive and Main Street.

It was unclear if the person wounded was also the person suspected of domestic violence.

The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m., officials said.

Reports from the scene said one person was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

The condition of the person wounded was not known.

LA County Homicide Detectives are assisting in the investigation with Alhambra Police.