Woman Hospitalized In Serious Condition After Fire Erupts In Venice Home

VENICE (CBSLA.com) — A woman suffered severe smoke inhalation Thursday when an early morning house fire erupted in Venice.

The fire was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of E. Flower Avenue.

It took 36 firefighters less than a half hour to extinguish the blaze.

Paramedics transported the woman to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire.

At this time, she remains listed in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

