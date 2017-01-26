USS Enterprise, The First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier, To Be Decommissioned

January 26, 2017 2:09 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy will decommission the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier next week.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the USS Enterprise played a major role in world events that included the Cuban Missile Crisis to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The final goodbye ceremony will take place Feb. 3 at Newport News Shipbuilding. That’s the same shipyard where the carrier was built.

Affectionately called the “Big E,” the ship was taken from service in 2012 in front of about 12,000 people at Norfolk Naval Station. It completed 25 deployments.

Next week’s ceremony is closed to the public. But the Navy says the entire event will be posted on its Facebook page.

  1. Craig Roberts says:
    January 26, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    It’s too bad this ship couldn’t be turned into a museum but in order for the nuclear power plant to be remove the ship has to be destroyed. Sad.

