Report: Clippers, Knicks Talk Trade For Carmelo That Wouldn’t Blow Up LA’s ‘Big 3’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly discussing a potential trade for the Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony that would not involve any of the team’s superstar core of Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan.
A source cited by the New York Daily News says the Knicks would consider trading Anthony, who would reportedly waive his no-trade clause if the right deal were to come along.
Any Clippers deal would have to free up about $27 million in salary, and would reportedly include a combination of J.J. Redick, Jamal Crawford, or Austin Rivers.
Knicks president Phil Jackson is hoping to land a deal – and a destination – that Anthony would agree to prior to the NBA trade deadline next month, according to Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski.
Anthony, who has a home in L.A., is a close friend of Paul’s and would complete a formidable Clippers’ “Big Four” to rival the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.