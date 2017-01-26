Homicide Detectives Called To Investigate Double Homicide In Chinatown

CHINATOWN (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives have been called to Chinatown to investigate a double murder.
The attack took place in the 950 block of N. Broadway, said Stu Mundel reporting in Sky 9.
Police were originally called to a report of shots fired.
On arrival, police found two men — reportedly both Asian and in their 60s — stabbed to death.
The suspect is at-large, authorities said.
There is reportedly a blood hound on scene tracking the killer.
This is breaking news and information will be added as it comes into the newsroom