Homicide Detectives Called To Investigate Double Homicide In Chinatown

January 26, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Attack, Chinatown, Stabbing

CHINATOWN (CBSLA.com)  — Homicide detectives have been called to Chinatown to investigate a double murder.

The attack took place in the 950 block of N. Broadway, said Stu Mundel reporting in Sky 9.

Police were originally called to a report of shots fired.

On arrival, police found two men — reportedly both Asian and in their 60s — stabbed to death.

The suspect is at-large, authorities said.

There is reportedly a blood hound on scene tracking the killer.

This is breaking news and information will be added as it comes into the newsroom

 

