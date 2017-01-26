Man Found Shot To Death In Artesia

January 26, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Homicide, Murder, Shooting Death

ARTESIA (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives investigated the shooting death of a man Thursday in Artesia.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded shortly after midnight to the 11900 block of 167th Street for report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, authorities located an adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A short while later, Lakewood sheriff’s deputies reported a second gunshot victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries on his arm. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported more than 10 shots were fired in the area.

The victims rented separate rooms within a home, along with several other people.

At this time, it remains unclear how many shooters were involved.

The motive for the shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia