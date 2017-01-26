Man Found Shot To Death In Artesia

ARTESIA (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives investigated the shooting death of a man Thursday in Artesia.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded shortly after midnight to the 11900 block of 167th Street for report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, authorities located an adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A short while later, Lakewood sheriff’s deputies reported a second gunshot victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries on his arm. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported more than 10 shots were fired in the area.

The victims rented separate rooms within a home, along with several other people.

At this time, it remains unclear how many shooters were involved.

The motive for the shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.