Deadly Crash Involving Wrong-Way Driver Snarls Traffic On NB 5 Freeway

ARLETA (CBSLA.com) — At least one person was killed Thursday in a collision on the northbound 5 Freeway in Arleta.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Van Nuys Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

A preliminary investigation revealed a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle.

A man believed to be in his late 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported.

Northbound lanes remained closed until 5:30 a.m., authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

