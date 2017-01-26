$72M SuperLotto Ticket Sold At Hesperia Market

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) — A lottery ticket sold in San Bernardino County is now worth $72 million.
California Lottery officials say a ticket sold at Cardenas Market in Hesperia matched all six numbers and the Mega number from Wednesday night’s SuperLotto Plus draw. Those numbers were 13-9-29-27-33 and Mega number 10.
The SuperLotto jackpot has rolled over 65 times since June 8, the last time California’s own in-state lottery game has had a winner. Wednesday night’s jackpot is also the largest since Feb. 7, 2009, when a single ticket sold in Northern California hit $76 million. Lottery officials say 15 teachers and administrators from the Gateway Unified School District split that prize.
The winner, who has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim the jackpot, should sign the back of the ticket in ink and keep it in a safe place until it can be brought to a Lottery district office.