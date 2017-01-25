The Fab Mom On 2: Is Transitional Kindergarten Right For Your Child?

According to California law, all students entering kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year must reach 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1. Should a child’s birthday fall after Sept. 1 and on or before Dec. 1, that child is eligible to enroll in their local school’s transitional kindergarten program.
Resources for further information and answers:
California Department of Education’s frequently asked TK questions here.
General information at TKCalifornia.org.
EdSource.org explains study that says TK students are better prepared for school.
American Institutes for Research study assessing impact of California’s TK program 2013-14.
