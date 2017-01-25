Missing Woman Found Wandering While Dazed And Confused

January 25, 2017 10:11 PM

ANTELOPE VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — A three-day search for a 28-year-old woman came to an end Wednesday when police said they found her wandering as she appeared disheveled and disoriented.

Laura Stacy was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where she is being treated for exposure to the elements. Hospital officials and detectives are being tight-lipped about how the ordeal played out.

Stacy was found dazed and confused near J Street and the 14 Freeway by LAPD investigators who were on their way to the search area. Sources say she was not cooperative as detectives made contact. Stacy’s black Acura was located Tuesday night about 15 miles from where Stacy was found walking. Detectives believe she ran out of gas and began to wander.

Her parents made the trip to L.A. when they found out she went missing. They helped scour the area for their daughter and spoke to CBSLA during the search.

“She likes to explore and then when she got in this area she lost track of where she was because she didn’t have her cell phone with her,” Her mother Marcy Stacy said

Stacy’s cell phone was found by a stranger in a park about 40 miles away in Santa Clarita. The woman just moved to LA two months ago from Denver to pursue a job in art and photography. She was last seen Sunday by her roommate in L.A. near Universal City.

How and why Stacy ended up so far away from her home is unclear. Police are not saying weather or not a crime was involved.

