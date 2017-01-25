WATCH LIVE: Dow Jones Industrial Average Hits 20,000 Milestone For First Time | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Luke Walton Says The ‘Basketball Gods’ Don’t Like Tanking

January 25, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Los Angeles Lakers, Luke Walton, NBA, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

The Lakers have hit a rough patch over the course of the last couple of months. They started the season 10-10 and looked like a much improved team over the one that finished last year 17-65. Since then, the team has gone 6-22 and sunk in the Western Conference standings to 14th place, just one spot ahead of the Phoenix Suns. They are in the midst of a stretch in which they’ve lost six of their last seven games, including a 122-73 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday; that 49-point margin of defeat being the largest in franchise history.

All of this losing has led to discussion of the team potentially tanking in order to retain the rights to their draft pick this summer. As things currently stand, the team would lose its 2017 pick to the Sixers by virtue of being outside of the top three picks in the draft. The Lakers coach, Luke Walton, doesn’t want to hear any discussion of tanking because, as he puts it, the ‘basketball gods’ come back to get you in the long run.

To Walton’s point there’s still plenty of time for the team to turn things around, and they’ve already nearly equaled last season’s win total with the 16 wins they already have. The team returns to the court tonight as they travel to Portland for a date with the Trailblazers. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia