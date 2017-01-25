LA City Council’s Immigration Committee To Hold First Public Meeting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The first meeting of the Los Angeles City Council’s ad Hoc Committee on Immigrant Affairs will be held Wednesday in an effort to counter the changes in federal policy believed to be coming under President Trump.

Council members said the 6 p.m. meeting is a rare evening event, which aims to encourage the public to express their opinions about Trump and immigration issues.

Trump has taken a number of positions hostile to illegal immigration, including threatening to deport up to 3 million immigrants in the country, advocating for a wall to be built between Mexico and the U.S., and proposing a ban on Muslims entering the country.

Trump has also threatening to cut off federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities.

The agenda for the committee includes both symbolic and substantive motions on immigration, and reports from some key leaders.

Those who wish to attend the meeting are urged to RSVP.

