Armed Men Arrested After Standoff At South LA Marijuana Dispensary

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Three men were taken into custody Wednesday morning after barricading themselves inside a South LA marijuana dispensary for nearly five hours.

Officers patrolling in the area of 93rd Street and Broadway about 3:30 a.m. heard gunshots and went to investigate, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No injuries were reported, but when the officers went to investigate the marijuana dispensary, the suspects barricaded themselves into the building.

Traffic was directed away from the area during the standoff. How the arrest went down was not immediately clear.

According to a preliminary investigation, the men were in the building when one or more of them fired shots at possible intruders, who fled, police said.

