Homicide Investigation Underway At Upscale Home In Woodland Hills

January 24, 2017 4:57 AM
Filed Under: Death Investigation, Homicide, Murder

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives Tuesday investigated the death of a 49-year-old man in Woodland Hills.

Authorities responded around 5 p.m. Monday to a home located in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road for report of a medical emergency.

Upon their arrival, authorities located an unresponsive man at the scene.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as Fabio Sementilli, of Woodland Hills.

The coroner’s office has not released Sementilli’s cause of death.

It remains unclear if he lived at the residence.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

