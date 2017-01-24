Woman, 28, Goes Missing In Hollywood Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police Tuesday were seeking the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old woman who went missing in the Hollywood Hills.

Laura Lynne Stacy was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, two blocks south of Forest Lawn Drive, driving a 2005 black Acura TL, with a Colorado license plate number of 597WFD, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Stacy’s mother told CBS2 her phone was found in Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita, although that was not confirmed with LAPD. According to her mother, she resided in Burbank with a female roommate.

Stacy was described as white, 5-foot-8, with blond hair and blue eyes weighing approximately 130 pounds.

The LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit asked anyone with any information regarding Stacy’s whereabouts to call them at 213-996-1800.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)