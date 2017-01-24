Pursuit Ends When Car Smashes Into South LA Home

January 24, 2017 5:12 AM
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Two men were arrested Tuesday after leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit through South Los Angeles.

The chase ended just before midnight when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the front of a home located near Bermerton and W. 123rd Street, according to police.

CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported the car came to rest in the dining room, just feet away from bedrooms where two men and three women were sleeping.

Authorities assisted the women and men evacuate from the residence by climbing over the vehicle.

A dog was rescued from the home as well.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspects barricaded themselves inside the residence following the crash.

One of the residents said the suspects told them they would not hurt them, but needed they help hiding from authorities.

Deputies moved in with guns drawn and shields up, eventually arresting the suspects.

A large bag of marijuana and cash was found in the vehicle.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced residents.

At this time, it remains unclear what prompted the pursuit to begin.

The investigation is ongoing.

