New Monthly Snowfall Record Set At Mammoth Mountain

January 24, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Mammoth Mountain, Snow

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Mammoth Mountain has set a new record for monthly snowfall, with 246 inches of snow falling at Mammoth’s Main Lodge since January 1, the resort announced Tuesday.

The new record became official this week after a series of storms dumped as much as 138 inches of snow on the lodge in less than 7 days.

Lifts were temporarily closed during the storm on Sunday due to whiteout conditions and lifts that were buried in deep snow.

A half-dozen lifts were reopened on Monday. All 28 lifts were open Tuesday, the resort said.

The resort urged visitors to “get out there and have the ;best pow day of your life,'” while also cautioning visitors to “practice safe riding habits in powder — always ride with a friend, avoid the base of trees – and try to land on your feet if you are going to fall.”

The previous monthly snowfall record was 209 inches, set in December 2010.

Chains or snow tires were required for vehicles driving through parts of the Eastern Sierra.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia