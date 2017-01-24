New Monthly Snowfall Record Set At Mammoth Mountain

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Mammoth Mountain has set a new record for monthly snowfall, with 246 inches of snow falling at Mammoth’s Main Lodge since January 1, the resort announced Tuesday.

The new record became official this week after a series of storms dumped as much as 138 inches of snow on the lodge in less than 7 days.

Lifts were temporarily closed during the storm on Sunday due to whiteout conditions and lifts that were buried in deep snow.

A half-dozen lifts were reopened on Monday. All 28 lifts were open Tuesday, the resort said.

The resort urged visitors to “get out there and have the ;best pow day of your life,'” while also cautioning visitors to “practice safe riding habits in powder — always ride with a friend, avoid the base of trees – and try to land on your feet if you are going to fall.”

The previous monthly snowfall record was 209 inches, set in December 2010.

Chains or snow tires were required for vehicles driving through parts of the Eastern Sierra.