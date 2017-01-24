Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Child Porn After Luring Teen Through App, Police Say

January 24, 2017 10:40 PM

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — Fontana Police are encouraging parents to know exactly what their children are doing on their phones.

This advice comes after police arrested 42-year-old Jose Delgado on suspicion of luring a 13-year-old boy to a park and then a motel for sex using the messaging App Kik.

“A lot of the kids are downloading the App so they can text individuals without actually using the phone data,” Fontana Police Officer Casey Kirkland said. “Talk to your children. If they use apps let them know the dangers of those Apps,”

The teen told his mother about Delgado and then his mother pretended to be her son. She got enough information and turned the cell phone over to police, who also pretended to be the child. Police said they eventually caught up with and arrested Delgado in Oceanside. Investigators said they found hundreds of child porn photos and videos in his home and storage unit.

The teen’s neighbors say stories like this have them talking to their kids about the dangers of the internet.

“I always make sure to see what they’re playing and who they’re playing with,” Noha Youssef said. “I don’t let them use the earpieces, to make sure no adults are playing and check their phones.”

“Only talk to people on the App that you know,” officer Kirkland said. “Friends, family. You start reaching out to people you don’t recognize there’s a good chance they’re not the people you think you’re talking to.”

According to Fontana Police in cases like these it’s not the App’s fault, instead the predator’s fault.

