Soulja Boy Charged With Illegally Possessing Firearms

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Rapper Soulja Boy has been charged with illegally possessing firearms, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, faces one felony count each of possession of an assault weapon, a Mini Draco AR-IS; unlawful firearm activity: felon in possession of a firearm, Glock 21 .45 caliber; and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property, a Glock 21 handgun.

Way was arrested at his home on Dec. 15, 2016, after police allegedly found him in possession of firearms, one of which was reported stolen from a Huntington Beach police vehicle.

If convicted as charged, he faces more than four years in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.