Most Riverside County Schools Closed Due To Storm Reopen Tuesday

January 23, 2017 9:29 PM

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Most of the Riverside County schools that were closed due to storm damage will reopen Tuesday.

Classes will return to normal schedule in the Nuview Union, Perris Union and Val Verde school districts, according to the county’s emergency management department.

But the Hemet Unified School District said that staff would assess roads Tuesday morning before deciding whether to hold classes at the following locations:

  • Cottonwood K-8 School at 44260 Sage Road in Aguanga
  • Hamilton K-8 School at 57550 Mitchell Road in Anza
  • Hamilton High School at 57430 Mitchell Road in Anza
  • Idyllwild K-8 School at 26700 Highway 243

Bad weather damaged roads and prompted closures at 38 schools Monday, according to the emergency management department.

For more information about traffic information and road conditions, click here.

