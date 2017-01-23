Most Riverside County Schools Closed Due To Storm Reopen Tuesday

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Most of the Riverside County schools that were closed due to storm damage will reopen Tuesday.

Classes will return to normal schedule in the Nuview Union, Perris Union and Val Verde school districts, according to the county’s emergency management department.

Most schools in RivCo will be open tom. (1/24). Mountain area schools will determine in AM. https://t.co/9sDQ1U83nz #CAStorms #CAFlood — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) January 24, 2017

But the Hemet Unified School District said that staff would assess roads Tuesday morning before deciding whether to hold classes at the following locations:

Cottonwood K-8 School at 44260 Sage Road in Aguanga

Hamilton K-8 School at 57550 Mitchell Road in Anza

Hamilton High School at 57430 Mitchell Road in Anza

Idyllwild K-8 School at 26700 Highway 243

Bad weather damaged roads and prompted closures at 38 schools Monday, according to the emergency management department.

For more information about traffic information and road conditions, click here.