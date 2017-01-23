Governor Declares State Of Emergency After Storms Ravage California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Gov. Jerry Brown Monday night declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles and Orange counties for the powerful winter storms that have caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.

In total, the proclamation covers 50 of California’s 58 counties for the December and January storms that have hit the state.

Brown issued emergency proclamations “to secure funding to help communities respond to and recover from” the storms, which “have caused flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damage to roads and highways,” according to a statement from Brown’s office.

The proclamations direct Caltrans “to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program” and order the Office of Emergency Services to “provide assistance to the counties, as appropriate and based upon damage assessments received from local governments.”

Here are all the counties covered by the state of emergency:

Alameda, Alpine, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo, Yuba and Del Norte.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)